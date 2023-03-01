Serving becoming a strength for UH’s Hogland

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cole Hogland received conference honors this week for his work at the net. Read more

Cole Hogland received conference honors this week for his work at the net.

His efforts in developing his skills from the service line have also paid off over the first half of his junior season with the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team.

Hogland targeted his serve among the areas he wanted to address in the offseason, and he’s scored with greater frequency when he’s rotated to the back row for the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors this season.

“Aces don’t come by that often, so I think coming up with an ace is pretty huge,” Hogland said.

Compared to scoring with a kill or a block, “when you go to the service line it’s mainly about you have control. So it’s a pretty good feeling when you get an ace.”

While Hogland usually gives up a few inches in height to the middle blockers across the net, the 6-foot-4 ‘Iolani graduate has elevated his game over his four-plus years in the program to ascend to a full-time starter last season and this week received his first conference honor.

Hogland was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after posting 13 total blocks in UH’s sweep of a two-match series with Long Island University. He moved into the top 10 nationally with an average of 1.073 blocks per set heading into UH’s series opener with No. 7 Pepperdine tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Offensively, he’s converting on his attacks at a .494 clip with 52 kills and 10 errors in 85 swings.

“I’ve been a big fan of Cole’s for a long time, back when we first started seeing him 13, 14 years old,” UH coach Charlie Wade said in his media session on Tuesday.

“I’ve always thought he’s a real dynamic athlete, but to see him become the level of volleyball player he is is a lot of fun.”

His development has included an uptick in production from the service line this season. Hogland entered 2023 with nine aces in his career, eight coming last season when he played in 81 sets. He’s served up eight in 41 sets this season with six coming over the past five matches.

He also pieced together a pivotal six-point service run against Concordia University Irvine to help the Warriors reclaim control after dropping the second set in the opener of UH’s current five-week homestand. He had runs of four and six points last week against LIU.

While the execution remains in the hands of the players, direction has come from the bench more often this season, with Hogland among the players requesting targets from Wade.

“For years it was talked about it in the broader sense of the scouting report and leave it up to them to process in the moment,” Wade said. “They’ve asked me in the moment to give them a specific target. It helps them focus and to great results, so we’re absolutely sticking with it.”

Once the ball goes over the net this week, the Warriors defense will no doubt get ample doses of heavy-hitting Pepperdine opposite Jaylen Jasper throughout the series.

Jasper, a 6-foot-7 graduate student, was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Offensive Player of the Week and the Off The Block National Opposite of the Week on Monday, and on Tuesday received his first AVCA National Player of the Week award.

The deluge of honors followed a series against Grand Canyon during which Jasper averaged 5.30 kills over 10 sets while hitting .536. He opened the series with 30 kills and four errors in 45 swings to hit .578 and added 23 kills on 39 swings (.487) in the rematch as Pepperdine handed fifth-ranked GCU its first loss of the season.

Hogland said he watched his older brother, Hugh, play against Jasper growing up and he got an up-close look when the Warriors and Waves met in an exhibition during UH’s trip to California in the fall.

“Just seeing where he’s come from and seeing how he’s improved and how dominant he can be is going to be a real test for us this weekend,” Hogland said. “So we really have to know where he is at all times.”

Rings of honor

The Warriors will receive their 2022 national championship rings in a ceremony to be held following Friday’s match. The first 3,000 fans through the gates on Friday will receive a commemorative coin with the design of the ring. The first 500 fans will also receive a rally towel.

Rainbow Warriors volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

No. 7 Pepperdine (10-6) vs. No. 1 Hawaii (13-0)

>> When: Today and Friday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM