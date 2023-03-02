comscore Column: Halewai‘olu: A Chinatown community dream finally realized | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Halewai‘olu: A Chinatown community dream finally realized

  • By Wesley Fong
  • Today
  • Updated 7:36 p.m.
  • Wesley Fong is president of the Chinatown Community Center Association.

    Wesley Fong is president of the Chinatown Community Center Association.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Contstruction continued in January of Halewai‘olu, a senior residence located near the intersection of River Street and Vineyard Boulevard.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Contstruction continued in January of Halewai‘olu, a senior residence located near the intersection of River Street and Vineyard Boulevard.

At the end of River Street in Chinatown, there is being built an affordable senior housing and community center called Halewai‘olu (House of Pleasant Water). Read more

Previous Story
Column: Hakuone: Let justice roll down like a river

Scroll Up