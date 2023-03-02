Letter: China, not U.S., is real threat to Philippines

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Luckily, I had never heard of the Hawaii Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines and hopefully never will again (“Get U.S. military out of the Philippines,” Star- Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 26).

When the Philippines government asked the U.S. to leave its bases at Subic Bay and Clark Air Base, the U.S. military departed. It’s funny how the writers of the column failed to mention that China not only was not invited to take over some existing and artificially built-up islands for military purposes (located in internationally recognized Philippine maritime territory) but that China also lost against the Philippines in international arbitration over the illegal Chinese invasions.

Having lived and worked in the People’s Paradise of Communist China for 18 years, I assure the naive Committee for Human Rights that it is focused on the wrong target for unwanted and illegal military forces in the Philippines.

David Livdahl

Manoa

