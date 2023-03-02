comscore Letter: Investigate DOE failure to build school overpass | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Investigate DOE failure to build school overpass

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Ten years ago the state Land Use Commission (LUC) required the Department of Education (DOE) to build an overpass or underpass — not a roundabout — so students who live makai of Piilani Highway can safely walk to Kulanihako‘i High School. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Hakuone: Let justice roll down like a river

Scroll Up