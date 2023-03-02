Letter: More attention needed for bodyboarding events

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One of the biggest surf events of the year is going on and I haven’t seen a word written or spoken about it in our local media. Read more

One of the biggest surf events of the year is going on and I haven’t seen a word written or spoken about it in our local media.

The Pipeline Bodyboarding Challenge is currently ongoing, with the men having started this past Friday, and the women and drop knee to come. Bodyboarding as a sport has seen disinvestment from corporate sponsors over the years, and what we have today is a grassroots, volunteer-led effort to celebrate a sport that is, by all historical accounts, just as old as surfing.

I can’t help but feel what the sport needs is just a little more air time, for people to see what they’re missing out on. This coming weekend is predicted to have excellent surf, which the athletes competing in the contest deserve. I know the surfers are gonna put on a show, and I hope they’ll have an audience. The next contest day is planned for March 3.

Anthony Miranda

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter