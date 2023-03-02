Letter: Raising property taxes shouldn’t be automatic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why does the raising of property values have to lead to a raising of taxes? All the government expenses that property taxes support do not automatically increase because the property values increased. Every year the city’s operating budget should be determined first, then the property tax rate set to meet the requirement.

Blindly raising taxes on property because the value of property increases is a boondoggle way to run the government and leads to inflation.

James Crittendon

Waialua

