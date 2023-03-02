comscore Letter: Raising property taxes shouldn’t be automatic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Raising property taxes shouldn’t be automatic

Why does the raising of property values have to lead to a raising of taxes? All the government expenses that property taxes support do not automatically increase because the property values increased. Read more

