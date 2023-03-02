comscore Letter: Raising taxes easier than lowering them | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Raising taxes easier than lowering them

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If only such advice were also given when raising taxes (“Move ahead with care on tax relief,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Feb. 23). Almost everything in Hawaii is taxed, whether through the income tax, general excise tax (GET), fees or property taxes; gas, electricity, even Girl Scout cookies. Read more

