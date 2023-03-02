comscore Letter: Taxing Las Vegas vacations a bad idea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Taxing Las Vegas vacations a bad idea

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Are you kidding? In regards to state Sen. Stanley Chang’s proposal to tax Las Vegas vacation packages: He said this was to address gambling addiction in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Hakuone: Let justice roll down like a river

Scroll Up