Letter: Taxing Las Vegas vacations a bad idea

Are you kidding?

In regards to state Sen. Stanley Chang’s proposal to tax Las Vegas vacation packages: He said this was to address gambling addiction in Hawaii. Why not tax people who go grocery shopping to address obesity in Hawaii, which is a greater problem than gambling? I can’t believe we pay someone with such thinking.

I am so disappointed that Chang represents my district.

James Owen

Waialae

