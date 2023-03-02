Editorial | Letters Letter: Taxing Las Vegas vacations a bad idea Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Are you kidding? In regards to state Sen. Stanley Chang’s proposal to tax Las Vegas vacation packages: He said this was to address gambling addiction in Hawaii. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Are you kidding? In regards to state Sen. Stanley Chang’s proposal to tax Las Vegas vacation packages: He said this was to address gambling addiction in Hawaii. Why not tax people who go grocery shopping to address obesity in Hawaii, which is a greater problem than gambling? I can’t believe we pay someone with such thinking. I am so disappointed that Chang represents my district. James Owen Waialae EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Hakuone: Let justice roll down like a river