Honolulu’s legal fees are going up, as has everything else these days.

City Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm is requesting support from the Honolulu Salary Commission in getting 17% raises for himself (now at $176,688 annually) and First Deputy Attorney Thomas J. Brady (at $168,000), as well as raises for division chiefs.

It’s been a few years (2019) between raises. Though not directly connected to this, a rumble of requests for more city raises, within the prosecutor’s office and elsewhere, is anticipated.