comscore City sued over beating death of woman outside Kapolei Police Station | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City sued over beating death of woman outside Kapolei Police Station

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

The personal representative for the estate of Linda May Johnson is suing the city for her wrongful death after police allegedly failed to help her during a fatal beating just outside the Kapo­lei Police Station entrance. Read more

