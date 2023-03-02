CPB picks winners of Super Bowl giveaway

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank will award $25,000 worth of gift cards to Hawaii restaurants statewide to 500 winners of the Keep Hawaii Cooking Super Bowl giveaway. Each of the winners will receive a gift card valued at $50 to one of 60 local restaurants operated by CPB customers.

Nearly 6,000 participants entered by scanning the QR code that appeared in the CPB commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVII or by entering on CPB’s website at cpb.bank.

“By all measures, the campaign was a huge success,” said Brandt Farias, CPB executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “We were able to support local restaurant owners by giving them additional business and by providing the public with the means to have a meal on us.”

Winners were selected at random and notified via the contact information they provided on their entry form. They will be sent a gift card to a participating restaurant of their choice by March 20.

Island Insurance gives $1.2M to nonprofits

Island Insurance Foundation, the charitable arm of Island Insurance, donated almost $1.2 million to 115 Hawaii nonprofit organizations in 2022, a year-over-year increase of 20%.

Dana Tokioka, Island Insurance Foundation president, said, “Given the challenges faced by so many in Hawaii over the past few years, we made it a priority to increase our giving to local non-profits across the state that make tangible differences in the lives of residents who need it most.”

The foundation donated over $435,000 to support education, with $270,000 of the funds going to the University of Hawaii Foundation.

More than $330,000 went to Helping Hands Hawaii, Goodwill Industries of Hawaii, Hawaii Community Foundation, Lanakila Meals on Wheels and other local nonprofits providing economic relief and social support.

The foundation also donated nearly $270,000 to support cultural and arts organizations, including Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Hawaii, Friends of Iolani Palace, Hawaii Public Radio, Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii and Kumu Kahua Theatre.

Some $195,000 in donations went to support health organizations, including the American Heart Association, Straub Foundation, Kuakini Foundation, National Kidney Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Delta pilots OK pact boosting pay 34%

Pilots at Delta Air Lines have approved a new contract that will increase wages 34% by 2026 and includes improvements to scheduling, retirement and other benefits, raising the standard for contract negotiations underway at other large U.S. airlines.

Voting was conducted in February and the results were announced Wednesday, with 78% of pilots approving the contract, according to the union that represents them, the Delta Master Executive Council. The raises are valued at more than $7 billion over four years, the union said.

In addition to the raises, the new Delta contract includes improvements in benefits like vacation accrual, per diem payments while traveling, scheduling and retirement contributions.

About 96% of Delta’s eligible pilots cast a ballot. The contract will take effect today and run through 2026.