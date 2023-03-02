comscore Family of teen hit by canoe sues its 3 prominent paddlers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Family of teen hit by canoe sues its 3 prominent paddlers

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

The family of a then- 17-year-old surfer who suffered a skull fracture after a collision with a canoe is suing three local businessmen allegedly in control of the vessel on the afternoon of July 10, 2021. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Emily Fielding, Vinh-Phong Ngo and Eileen Stewart
Next Story
New center will address ‘gap’ in homeless treatment

Scroll Up