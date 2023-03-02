comscore Hawaii hospitals, clinics continue to embrace masks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii hospitals, clinics continue to embrace masks

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 Darlena Chadwick

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022

    Darlena Chadwick

Few public places or businesses require masking any more in Hawaii due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but most major hospitals and health care settings still do. Read more

