comscore New center will address ‘gap’ in homeless treatment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New center will address ‘gap’ in homeless treatment

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The new ‘Imi Ola Piha triage center, next to the Institute for Human Services’ women’s shelter on Kaaahi Street, used to be a two-story pet hospital. It includes seven kennels so clients can bring their animals.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The new ‘Imi Ola Piha triage center, next to the Institute for Human Services’ women’s shelter on Kaaahi Street, used to be a two-story pet hospital. It includes seven kennels so clients can bring their animals.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM At top is one of the rooms in the facility, which has beds for eight clients.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top is one of the rooms in the facility, which has beds for eight clients.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Masaniai Castro, with Institute for Human Serv­ices, and Kaumakapili Church volunteer Anne Leake toured the shower and laundry room at ‘Imi Ola Piha triage center on Wednesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Masaniai Castro, with Institute for Human Serv­ices, and Kaumakapili Church volunteer Anne Leake toured the shower and laundry room at ‘Imi Ola Piha triage center on Wednesday.

The Institute for Human Services on Wednesday unveiled a facility for a new approach to treating Oahu’s most troubled homeless people — a 24-hour triage center. Read more

Previous Story
Family of teen hit by canoe sues its 3 prominent paddlers

Scroll Up