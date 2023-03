Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii men’s golf team is in sixth place after shooting a 5-over-par 293 in the first round of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate on Wednesday in Palm Desert, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors are six strokes behind leader Fresno State in the 16-team tournament.

Hawaii’s top golfer is Atsuya Oishi, who is tied for 12th at even-par 72. He is five shots behind leader Riley Bell of Sacramento State.