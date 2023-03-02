comscore No. 1 UH volleyball team holds off No. 7 Pepperdine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 1 UH volleyball team holds off No. 7 Pepperdine

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle Guilherme Voss pounded down a kill between Pepperdine’s Joe Deluzio and Akin Akinwumi on Wednesday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle Guilherme Voss pounded down a kill between Pepperdine’s Joe Deluzio and Akin Akinwumi on Wednesday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Spyros Chakas spiked between two Pepperdine blockers in Wednesday’s match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Spyros Chakas spiked between two Pepperdine blockers in Wednesday’s match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

As the level of intensity elevated, so did Spyros Chakas’ performance. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – March 2, 2023

Scroll Up