Scoreboard – March 2, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia

University Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: tournament, first round, Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m.;

Hawaii Hilo vs. Biola, 7:15 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: tournament, first round, Concordia University Irvine vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m.; Biola vs. Point Loma, 2:45 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament, Niagara vs. St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m.;

St. Bonaventure vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m.; Punahou at

‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Punahou, 5 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: tournament, semifinals, Academy of Art/Chaminade winner vs. Azusa Pacific, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Hilo/Biola winner vs. Point Loma, 7:15 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: tournament, semifinals, Concordia University Irvine/Hawaii Pacific winner vs. Dominican, 12:30 p.m.; Biola/Point Loma winner vs. Azusa Pacific, 2:45 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament, Utah vs. St. Bonaventure, 10 a.m.; Utah

vs. Santa Clara, noon; Pacific vs. St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.; Pacific vs. Niagara,

4 p.m.; Santa Clara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

ILH Varsity I: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Pepperdine vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

COLLEGE WOMEN

Varsity Top 25 Poll

PV Pts

1. Stanford 1 100 2. USC 2 96

3. California 4 92

4. UCLA 3 88

5. Hawaii 5 84

6. UC Irvine 6 79

7. Long Beach State 7 76

8. Fresno State 10 71

9. Arizona State 7 66

10. UC Santa Barbara 15 64

11. UC Davis 17 57

12. Michigan 9 55

13. Princeton 13 53

14. Wagner 12 48

15. Pacific 13 45

16. UC San Diego 16 36

17. Loyola Marymount 23 33

18. Indiana 11 30

19. Harvard 18 28

20. San Jose State 20 26

20. Brown 19 26

22. Long Island 22 14

23. San Diego State 21 12

24. Pomona-Pitzer NR 9

24. CS Northridge 23 9

VOLLEYBALL

BIIF

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Konawaena vs. Makua Lani 25-14, 25-16, 25-11

BASKETBALL

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UCSB 13 5 .722 — 22 7

UC Irvine 13 5 .722 — 20 10

UC Riverside 13 5 .722 — 20 10

Hawaii 12 6 .667 1 21 9

CS Fullerton 12 6 .667 1 18 12

UC Davis 10 7 .588 2½ 17 12

Long Beach St. 10 8 .556 3 16 14

CSU Bakersfield 6 12 .333 7 10 19

UC San Diego 5 13 .278 8 10 20

CS Northridge 4 15 .211 9½ 7 23

Cal Poly 1 17 .056 12 7 23

Today

Hawaii at CSUN, 5 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis

CSU Bakersfield at Long Beach State

Cal Poly at UC San Diego

UC Irvine at UC Riverside

Saturday

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at UC Davis

CSU Bakersfield at UC Irvine

UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton

UC Riverside at Cal Poly

End regular season

UH Schedule/Results

(21-9 overall, 12-6 Big West)

Nov. 11 vs. Miss. Valley St. W, 72-54

Nov. 13 vs. E. Washington W, 71-51

Nov. 14 vs. Yale L, 62-59 (OT) Nov. 19 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 79-55

Nov. 25 vs. Sacramento St.# W, 74-61

Nov. 26 vs. Texas State# W, 78-65

Nov. 30 vs. TX A&M Commerce L, 53-51

Dec. 7 at UNLV! L, 77-62

Dec. 11 vs. Saint Francis W, 90-66

Dec. 22 vs. Pepperdine W, 76-70

Dec. 23 vs. Washington State W, 62-51

Dec. 25 vs. SMU W, 58-57

Dec. 29 vs. UC Davis* W, 74-66

Dec. 31 vs. Cal Poly* W, 57-48

Jan. 5 at UC San Diego* W, 62-49

Jan. 7 at CS Fullerton* L, 79-72 (OT)

Jan. 14 vs. Long Beach State* W, 79-70

Jan. 16 vs. CSUN* W, 58-51

Jan. 19 at UC Irvine* L, 76-68

Jan. 21 at UC Riverside* W, 67-63

Jan. 26 vs. UC Santa Barbara* L, 65-64

Jan. 28 vs. CSU Bakersfield* W, 72-69

Feb. 2 at UC Davis* L, 75-63