Scoreboard – March 2, 2023

CALENDAR Today BASEBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia University Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. BASKETBALL Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest men: tournament, first round, Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Hilo vs. Biola, 7:15 p.m. Games at McCabe gym. PacWest women: tournament, first round, Concordia University Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m.; Biola vs. Point Loma, 2:45 p.m. Games at McCabe gym. SOFTBALL College: Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament, Niagara vs. St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m.; St. Bonaventure vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m.; Punahou at 'Iolani, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Punahou, 5 p.m. at 'Iolani. FRIDAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: tournament, semifinals, Academy of Art/Chaminade winner vs. Azusa Pacific, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Hilo/Biola winner vs. Point Loma, 7:15 p.m. Games at McCabe gym. PacWest women: tournament, semifinals, Concordia University Irvine/Hawaii Pacific winner vs. Dominican, 12:30 p.m.; Biola/Point Loma winner vs. Azusa Pacific, 2:45 p.m. Games at McCabe gym. SOFTBALL College: Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament, Utah vs. St. Bonaventure, 10 a.m.; Utah vs. Santa Clara, noon; Pacific vs. St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.; Pacific vs. Niagara, 4 p.m.; Santa Clara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field. ILH Varsity I: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field. OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell, 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL College men: Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. WATER POLO COLLEGE WOMEN Varsity Top 25 Poll PV Pts 1. Stanford 1 100 2. USC 2 96 3. California 4 92 4. UCLA 3 88 5. Hawaii 5 84 6. UC Irvine 6 79 7. Long Beach State 7 76 8. Fresno State 10 71 9. Arizona State 7 66 10. UC Santa Barbara 15 64 11. UC Davis 17 57 12. Michigan 9 55 13. Princeton 13 53 14. Wagner 12 48 15. Pacific 13 45 16. UC San Diego 16 36 17. Loyola Marymount 23 33 18. Indiana 11 30 19. Harvard 18 28 20. San Jose State 20 26 20. Brown 19 26 22. Long Island 22 14 23. San Diego State 21 12 24. Pomona-Pitzer NR 9 24. CS Northridge 23 9 VOLLEYBALL BIIF Wednesday Boys Varsity Konawaena vs. Makua Lani 25-14, 25-16, 25-11 BASKETBALL Big West Standings Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L UCSB 13 5 .722 — 22 7 UC Irvine 13 5 .722 — 20 10 UC Riverside 13 5 .722 — 20 10 Hawaii 12 6 .667 1 21 9 CS Fullerton 12 6 .667 1 18 12 UC Davis 10 7 .588 2½ 17 12 Long Beach St. 10 8 .556 3 16 14 CSU Bakersfield 6 12 .333 7 10 19 UC San Diego 5 13 .278 8 10 20 CS Northridge 4 15 .211 9½ 7 23 Cal Poly 1 17 .056 12 7 23 Today Hawaii at CSUN, 5 p.m. UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis CSU Bakersfield at Long Beach State Cal Poly at UC San Diego UC Irvine at UC Riverside Saturday Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m. Long Beach State at UC Davis CSU Bakersfield at UC Irvine UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton UC Riverside at Cal Poly End regular season UH Schedule/Results (21-9 overall, 12-6 Big West) Nov. 11 vs. Miss. Valley St. W, 72-54 Nov. 13 vs. E. Washington W, 71-51 Nov. 14 vs. Yale L, 62-59 (OT) Nov. 19 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 79-55 Nov. 25 vs. Sacramento St.# W, 74-61 Nov. 26 vs. Texas State# W, 78-65 Nov. 30 vs. TX A&M Commerce L, 53-51 Dec. 7 at UNLV! L, 77-62 Dec. 11 vs. Saint Francis W, 90-66 Dec. 22 vs. Pepperdine W, 76-70 Dec. 23 vs. Washington State W, 62-51 Dec. 25 vs. SMU W, 58-57 Dec. 29 vs. UC Davis* W, 74-66 Dec. 31 vs. Cal Poly* W, 57-48 Jan. 5 at UC San Diego* W, 62-49 Jan. 7 at CS Fullerton* L, 79-72 (OT) Jan. 14 vs. Long Beach State* W, 79-70 Jan. 16 vs. CSUN* W, 58-51 Jan. 19 at UC Irvine* L, 76-68 Jan. 21 at UC Riverside* W, 67-63 Jan. 26 vs. UC Santa Barbara* L, 65-64 Jan. 28 vs. CSU Bakersfield* W, 72-69 Feb. 2 at UC Davis* L, 75-63