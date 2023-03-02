comscore UH RB Hines cross-training as slot WR | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH RB Hines cross-training as slot WR

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii running back Tylan Hines rushed for yardage as New Mexico State defensive back Dylan Early pursued in Las Cruces, N.M., last Sept. 24.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii running back Tylan Hines rushed for yardage as New Mexico State defensive back Dylan Early pursued in Las Cruces, N.M., last Sept. 24.

It appears football’s run-and-shoot offense was designed with Tylan Hines in mind. Read more

Previous Story
Serving becoming a strength for UH’s Hogland
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 2, 2023

Scroll Up