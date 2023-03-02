UH RB Hines cross-training as slot WR

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It appears football’s run-and-shoot offense was designed with Tylan Hines in mind.

This spring training, Hawaii’s Hines has been practicing as both a running back and slot receiver.

“It’s been fun trying to learn both sides to the best of my knowledge,” said Texas-reared Hines, who will be a sophomore this coming season.

In 2022, Hines had 97 touches — 83 rushes, nine catches, five returns — and a pancake block. “Honestly, running back comes more naturally to me, but I can be a receiver, as well,” Hines said. “They’re both fun.”

Hines has been cross-training for a multi-purpose role since he was old enough to carry the groceries into his family home. “You can’t drop the bread,” he said, smiling, of the high-and-tight grip he still uses. “I tried not to drop anything. I liked to make one trip and carry (all the groceries).”

At 5 feet 7 and 170 pounds, Hines is a mouthpiece-loosening blocker and stubborn runner. Last season, he averaged 3.87 post-contact rushing yards. His best running lanes were up the gut, where he averaged 9.7 yards. When targeted on crossing routes, he caught 71.5% of the passes for an average of 15 yards per reception.

Part of his success is from studying videos, and mentally recording gaps, zones and offensive linemen’s whereabouts during practices. As a receiver, he speed reads coverages and deciphers defenders’ body language. UH’s run-and-shoot offense, which was fully implemented during spring training, sets plays based on the defense.

“Wherever they want me to get the ball, that’s where I’m going to go,” Hines said.

Hines was 7 or 8 when he first attempted the 20-countdown method. The discipline requires 20 push-ups, a rest, then 19, another rest, then 18, and so forth, until the single-rep finale — 210 in all. Now he can do 170 push-ups without stopping.

During a recent weight-lifting session, he benched 315 pounds.

In his backpack, he keeps a football and rope ladder that, when placed on a surface, is used for footwork drills. “Those are my essentials,” he said. “You can take them anywhere.”

Hines said he likes to run on beaches. “Sometimes I’ll bring my ladder out and do drills,” he said.

Hines is an all-weather athlete. Growing up in Mount Pleasant, Texas, he would run up hills, pull weighted sleds and navigate cones — sometimes in 110-degree heat during the summer. “Felt like 115 on the turf,” he said.

After graduating from Plano Senior High in 2021, he spent that fall attending the Air Force Prep Academy in Colorado Springs. One of his personal workouts was in 10-degree weather. He joined the Warriors last year. After going from running back to receiver and back to running back, he now embraces both positions.

“I’m trying to get better at both positions,” Hines said. “I’m trying to maximize my potential.”