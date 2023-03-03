Mayor Rick Blangiardi submits $3.4B budget to City Council

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has unveiled a proposed $3.41 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2024 that the administration says is focused on building affordable housing, strengthening public safety, funding improvements to city parks and mass transit services, and aiding the post-pandemic recovery of Oahu.

Submitted to the Honolulu City Council on Thursday, the mayor’s budget includes a proposed $1.09 billion capital improvement program.

It also offers a request to provide property tax relief to about 151,750 qualifying homeowners in the form of a one-time $300 tax credit — funded for approximately $45.5 million — which the administration says could be applied directly to property tax bills before they are distributed this summer.

“The budget is reflective of our sense of priority in where best to invest in the future of Oahu and its people,” Blangiardi said in a written statement. “It has been constructed to address head on the difficult challenges that the City and County is facing, not the least of which is the high cost of living many of our friends and neighbors are experiencing.”

The budget proposes $591 million to fund Honolulu police, fire and emergency services departments as well as other public safety programs. From the proposed CIP budget, it earmarks $7.5 million for improvements to HPD headquarters and other police station buildings and $5 million for fire station improvements.

In addition, toward more affordable housing, the mayor’s budget includes $100 million for land and property acquisition, among related affordability projects. To tackle homelessness, the mayor’s budget includes $10.2 million for the continuation of the Housing First Initiative, among related projects.