Letter: Fox News a disgrace to journalism profession

Having spent my working life in journalism, I try to follow the news closely and evaluate its purveyors.

I have been appalled by the blatant distortions of fact on Fox News and even more so by the recent admissions of its owner, Rupert Murdoch. He testified under oath that he knew several Fox personalities were spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election but did not tell them to stop.

There have been other manipulators of fact in the history of journalism but nothing that I have experienced compares with this. Fox News doesn’t deserve to be called news at all. It is a disgrace to the profession.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

