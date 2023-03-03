Letter: Keep raising costs and tourists will stop coming

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I read the online version of your newspaper daily. As someone who has visited your beautiful islands several times in the past, I’m now wondering how you will attract tourists going forward.

Tourism is now your last standing industry. Sugar cane, along with its power generation, is mostly gone; pineapples are mostly gone. Transient accommodations taxes have been raised. Ecology fees have been raised. Room rates in some cases have doubled. Flight costs have risen.

So, continue to extract the maximum amount of money from tourists and the population of your island will get its wish. No one will come. And when they don’t come, what will you have left?

Jeffrey M. Simpson

Windsor, Ontario

