Editorial | Letters Letter: Keep raising costs and tourists will stop coming Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I read the online version of your newspaper daily. As someone who has visited your beautiful islands several times in the past, I’m now wondering how you will attract tourists going forward. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I read the online version of your newspaper daily. As someone who has visited your beautiful islands several times in the past, I’m now wondering how you will attract tourists going forward. Tourism is now your last standing industry. Sugar cane, along with its power generation, is mostly gone; pineapples are mostly gone. Transient accommodations taxes have been raised. Ecology fees have been raised. Room rates in some cases have doubled. Flight costs have risen. So, continue to extract the maximum amount of money from tourists and the population of your island will get its wish. No one will come. And when they don’t come, what will you have left? Jeffrey M. Simpson Windsor, Ontario EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Raising taxes easier than lowering them