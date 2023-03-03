Letter: Loud fireworks, bombs continue to disturb

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I live on the West Side and I still hear loud explosions and fireworks going off from Ewa Beach, Kunia and Waipahu. We are in March.

There are no benefits from these loud aerials and street bombs. People with PTSD, pets running away, respiratory problems, emergency services responding constantly, fires and gruesome injuries to both adults and children: Does this seem like any benefit?

The myth behind these fireworks is that it scares evil spirits away. The country is in turmoil and Hawaii’s social problems still persist. The fireworks are not working. There was almost a confrontation between neighbors where I live that could have turned into a serious situation due to these loud bombs being set off weeks before New Year’s Eve.

Gov. Josh Green is a physician by trade. I ask Dr. Green to abide by his oath, “First, do no harm.”

Greg Fernandez

Ewa Beach

