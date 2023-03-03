Letter: Republicans lied to base to remain in power

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I keep reading and hearing from the media that the large majority of Republican politicians believe that the last presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. That is absolutely wrong in my opinion.

The truth is that those Republican politicians believe that in order to stay in power, they must tell their base that they believe the election was stolen. They know that there is no evidence of significant election fraud by either party.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

