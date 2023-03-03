Letter: TNR works to keep cats from being a threat

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The spaying and neutering of pet animals and free-roaming cats protects wildlife and the environment.

TNR (trap-neuter-return) does not add cats to the landscape. It prevents the cats who are already there from breeding and making more cats.

Cats get infected with toxoplasmosis by eating prey animals. Studies in California have found that free-roaming cats with a human food source have a lower incidence of infection than wild cats. Adult cats are less likely to shed toxoplasmosis oocysts than kittens. Spaying and neutering prevents the birth of more kittens. It is the key to helping our environment and ecosystem while being cruelty-free.

Taurie Kinoshita

Makiki

