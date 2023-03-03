Editorial | Letters Letter: TNR works to keep cats from being a threat Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The spaying and neutering of pet animals and free-roaming cats protects wildlife and the environment. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The spaying and neutering of pet animals and free-roaming cats protects wildlife and the environment. TNR (trap-neuter-return) does not add cats to the landscape. It prevents the cats who are already there from breeding and making more cats. Cats get infected with toxoplasmosis by eating prey animals. Studies in California have found that free-roaming cats with a human food source have a lower incidence of infection than wild cats. Adult cats are less likely to shed toxoplasmosis oocysts than kittens. Spaying and neutering prevents the birth of more kittens. It is the key to helping our environment and ecosystem while being cruelty-free. Taurie Kinoshita Makiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Preschools need more teachers