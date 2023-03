Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Amid all the discussion about things that happened “during COVID” — as if it’s entirely in the rearview mirror — the medical professionals still have the guardrails up.

As the positivity rate for the virus has fallen, masks have come off for lots of people, but they’re still required in most major hospitals and clinics. Then there are all the TV ads about the risks for those with other health conditions.

The takeaway message: This is still something that makes the sick get very ill. Take care out there.