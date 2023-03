Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has been perched near the Kilauea summit since 1912, in different locations within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. But Kilauea’s powerful 2018 eruption irreparably damaged the structure, and the U.S. Geological Survey has opted to give Pele some space, moving observatory headquarters to state-owned land in Hilo.

The proposed $60 million, 60,000-square-foot building would accommodate researchers from the observatory and the USGS’s Pacific Islands Ecosystem Research Center. Link to the draft environmental assessment at 808ne.ws/hilo-observatory; comments will be accepted through March 28.