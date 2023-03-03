comscore 2 men sentenced in Maui hate crime beating | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 men sentenced in Maui hate crime beating

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

Two men convicted of a federal hate crime for the “brutal” beating of a white man who tried to move into their Maui neighborhood in 2014 were sentenced to 78 months and 50 months in prison Thursday for their respective roles in the assault. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty and Homebridge Financial Services
Next Story
Hawaii delegation asks IRS to exempt Red Hill families

Scroll Up