comscore Island Holdings rebrands to Tradewind Group | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Island Holdings rebrands to Tradewind Group

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Island Holdings Inc., the parent company of Tradewind Capital, Pacxa, Atlas Insurance Agency, Pyramid Insurance and Island Insurance, announced Thursday that it is changing its name to Tradewind Group and has unveiled a new visual identity and website. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty and Homebridge Financial Services
Next Story
Hawaii delegation asks IRS to exempt Red Hill families

Scroll Up