Island Holdings rebrands to Tradewind Group

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Island Holdings Inc., the parent company of Tradewind Capital, Pacxa, Atlas Insurance Agency, Pyramid Insurance and Island Insurance, announced Thursday that it is changing its name to Tradewind Group and has unveiled a new visual identity and website. Read more

Island Holdings Inc., the parent company of Tradewind Capital, Pacxa, Atlas Insurance Agency, Pyramid Insurance and Island Insurance, announced Thursday that it is changing its name to Tradewind Group and has unveiled a new visual identity and website. This rebranding initiative was said to reflect the company’s evolution and position the organization for its future growth both inside and outside of the state.

“Today marks a major milestone in our evolution,” President and CEO Robert Nobriga said in a statement. “Island Holdings was created in 1990 as the holding company for our diversified business interests. … Tradewind Group will continue to promote the ownership and growth of local businesses, remain firmly committed to developing local expertise and talent, and continue to work alongside our partners to improve the well-being of Hawai‘i.”

Tradewind Group’s companies include:

>> Tradewind Capital, an investment firm focused on real estate and private equity sectors.

>> Pacxa, a Hawaii technology provider and systems integrator.

>> Atlas Insurance Agency, the largest and oldest insurance agency in Hawaii.

>> Pyramid Insurance, a full-service insurance agency that offers a wide range of personal and business insurance products and services.

>> Island Insurance, Hawaii’s largest locally owned and managed property and casualty insurance company.

For more information, visit tradewindgrp.com.

———

Star-Advertiser staff and news services