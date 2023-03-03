Remediation work of canceled ballpark continues in Waimanalo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Remediation work to undo the impact of the canceled ballpark at Hunana­niho, which in 2019 led to a standoff between Native Hawaiian practitioners and residents, will continue this month following the agreement between the City and County of Honolulu and the Friends of Sherwood Forest.

The city said in a news release that the remediation work for the discontinued Waimanalo Bay Beach Park Master Plan ballpark started Wednesday, and work will continue through March 17 — weather and site conditions permitting.

Remediation began in late November when the city Department of Parks and Recreation began cleanup efforts at the site, following a civil lawsuit between the community organization Friends of Sherwood Forest and the city.

In 2019, Native Hawaiian practitioners and Waima­nalo residents opposed the construction of the ballpark on what they revealed to be a culturally significant site that is home to iwi kupuna, or ancestral bones.

The impact to the environment, nearby traffic and water use were among other concerns voiced by opponents.

Tensions peaked when protesters blocked heavy machinery from accessing the construction site, leading to the arrest of nearly 30 people.

Kaikor, which was the original project contractor, and subcontractors will do the remediation work. The work includes placing 65 to 75 boulders between the project site and the park access roads that will serve as a vehicular barrier and removing the gravel entrance that served as a driveway for heavy machinery.

Heavy machinery will be used to move the 3- to 5-foot boulders but will not be staged on-site overnight, the city said.

An archaeological monitor from Pacific Legacy and a cultural monitor from Moehonua Cultural Monitoring Services will be on-site monitoring the work. They will be joined by a special- duty officer from the Honolulu Police Department.