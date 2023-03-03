comscore Remediation work of canceled ballpark continues in Waimanalo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Remediation work of canceled ballpark continues in Waimanalo

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

Remediation work to undo the impact of the canceled ballpark at Hunana­niho, which in 2019 led to a standoff between Native Hawaiian practitioners and residents, will continue this month following the agreement between the City and County of Honolulu and the Friends of Sherwood Forest. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty and Homebridge Financial Services
Next Story
Hawaii delegation asks IRS to exempt Red Hill families

Scroll Up