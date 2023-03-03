UH softball blanks St. Bonaventure

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brianna Lopez pitched a three-hitter with no walks and six strikeouts as the Hawaii softball team beat St. Bonaventure 3-0 in the Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Maya Nakamura batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Rainbow Wahine (10-6).

Elizabeth Lis threw a complete game for the Bonnies (0-7).

Chaminade men’s, HPU women’s hoops fall

The Chaminade men and Hawaii Pacific women had their seasons end in the first round of the PacWest Basketball Tournament on Thursday at McCabe Gym.

Jalen Brattain scored 20 points and Ross Reeves added 17 in the Silverswords’ 93-69 loss to Academy of Art.

Abby Spurgin finished with 19 points in the Sharks’ 55-48 defeat to Concordia University Irvine.

The Hawaii Hilo men and Biola played late last night.