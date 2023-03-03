comscore UH softball blanks St. Bonaventure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH softball blanks St. Bonaventure

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

Brianna Lopez pitched a three-hitter with no walks and six strikeouts as the Hawaii softball team beat St. Bonaventure 3-0 in the Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
No. 1 UH volleyball team holds off No. 7 Pepperdine
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 3, 2023

Scroll Up