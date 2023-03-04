Letter: Clean energy versus life-supporting devices

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While I do believe and embrace technology that enhances the quality of life for everyone, I did find a recent commentary misleading, because it excluded individuals on life-support equipment (“Lower costs, better technology: Hawaii’s energy future is now,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 21). The machines that sustain their existence requires electricity.

In the event of a major power outage caused by a horrific and powerful storm system that may take months or even longer for repairs to be completed, the question arises: Are lower costs and better technology prepared and able to meet the challenges for providing reliable service to customers dependent on life-supporting devices? A response would be appreciated.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

