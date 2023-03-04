Letter: Humans caused woes of isles’ feral animals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Owner-abandoned cats at the end of our road become feral and are forced to eat lizards or rats. People buy chicks for kids for Easter. Read more

Owner-abandoned cats at the end of our road become feral and are forced to eat lizards or rats. People buy chicks for kids for Easter. Soon a frightened flock of chickens is dropped on our road. They become feral and eat bugs and centipedes.

The pigeons we used to feed at the Honolulu Zoo grounds suddenly find themselves, after 20 years, being ignored and hungry and no longer needed. Feral pigeons, released in whole flocks into the sky with no owner’s coops to return to, roost in trees. Egrets no longer eat parasites off cattle but flock to parking lots and the mall to eat.

The state now must produce a solution for all these “feral” animals. They mull capturing or culling cats and egrets, plus putting something in feed to prevent chickens and pigeons from reproducing. I say humans are the problem, not feral animals and birds.

Cassandra Aoki

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter