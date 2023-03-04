Letter: No turn on red sign ignored, not noticed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s beyond belief: Mornings at about 7 we are heading to Ala Moana Park, turning right onto Ala Moana from Hobron Lane. Recently, the “No Turn on Red” sign has added to the traffic backup and, during the first few weeks, the new sign was either not noticed or ignored. I even had people toot their horn to get me to turn on red.

Now we take bets: How many cars will zoom around on red? On Wednesday and Thursday we not only had cars but even school buses turn, without even stopping.

Surely, the police know all this is happening, right? On the other three-way corner, Hobron and Lipeepee, it happens 24/7.

George Henrichson

Waikiki

