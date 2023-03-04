comscore Letter: No turn on red sign ignored, not noticed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: No turn on red sign ignored, not noticed

  • Today
  • Updated 2 a.m.

It’s beyond belief: Mornings at about 7 we are heading to Ala Moana Park, turning right onto Ala Moana from Hobron Lane. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Republicans lied to base to remain in power

Scroll Up