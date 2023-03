Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Legislature’s Farm to School program (Act 175, which became law in 2021) sets a clear goal: to improve the health of Hawaii’s keiki by encouraging the consumption of fresh, locally grown foods. Read more

The Legislature’s Farm to School program (Act 175, which became law in 2021) sets a clear goal: to improve the health of Hawaii’s keiki by encouraging the consumption of fresh, locally grown foods. To do so, the program requires public schools, which serve more than 100,000 meals each day, to increase the amount of locally sourced food served by at least 30% by 2030 — the “30 by 30” plan.

Unfortunately, the state Department of Education (DOE) seems to be struggling with the mandate. In its latest report on the program, all of three pages, the DOE noted that as of Oct. 31, 2022, just 6.2% of agriculture products purchased were local — the largest single commodity being ground beef. The report also noted challenges: “consistency of supply, price point, food safety, and cafeteria staff training and attrition.” The DOE has so far failed to hire a farm-to-school coordinator, as required by Act 175, because it’s still working on the job description.

Impatient legislators and farming advocates, rightly concerned that a reluctant DOE is dragging its feet, are pushing this year for several bills to sharpen the department’s focus. House Bill 247 would increase minimum goals to 25% by 2025 and 45% by 2045. HB 248 would give complex area superintendents the authority to administer the farm-to-school and farm-to-school meals program, with cafeteria supervisors reporting directly to those superintendents.

Unsurprisingly, the DOE has pushed back. In written testimony on the bills, DOE superintendent Keith Hayashi said that the timelines are “unattainable,” and that a “reasonable, gradual increase” that takes into account “economic feasibility” would be preferred. He also objected to decentralizing the program, arguing that school complexes are unable to plan menus and procure food in compliance with state and federal laws.

The DOE would prefer to tackle the goal the way it usually does, from the top down, in its own time. Among other things, it would build multimillion-dollar centralized kitchens and develop new software and menu management tools, administered through the department’s School Food Services Branch. How these fancy kitchens would advance the 30-by-30 plan, or even when they will be built, remains unclear.

If the Legislature is serious about this program — as it should be — then the DOE will need to find more immediate, innovative solutions, working from the ground up. The central office can provide the complexes with the expertise they need. Firm contracts with small farmers can help stabilize supply and increase production. Hire a coordinator, ASAP.

And yes, the higher costs of buying local are a concern. But you get what you pay for — in this case, healthy keiki and, as a bonus, healthy local farms.