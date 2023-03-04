comscore Bid to make every day ‘Aloha Friday’ in Hawaii Senate chamber fizzles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bid to make every day ‘Aloha Friday’ in Hawaii Senate chamber fizzles

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2 a.m.

An effort to exhibit more aloha spirit in one chamber of Hawaii’s Legislature didn’t go over well on “Aloha Friday.” Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii delegation asks IRS to exempt Red Hill families

Scroll Up