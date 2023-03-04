Hawaiian diacritical marks on license plates proposed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

House Bill 110, which passed out of the House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs, would authorize the use of diacritical marks for Hawaiian words on special numbered license plates. Meanwhile, House Bill 105 would require an okina in the word “Hawai‘i” on plates.

“These changes are a part of a broader citywide effort to promote the Hawaiian language,” the city and county’s Department of Customer Services director, Kim Hashiro, said in a written statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “The changes provide important validation of the Hawaiian language and respect for Hawaiian culture.”

Both bills were introduced as part of a City and County of Honolulu package.

If implemented, they have significant potential to draw statewide attention to the importance of promoting and perpetuating Hawaiian language and culture, Hashiro said.

HB 110 would allow diacritical markings, including okina and kahako, on Hawaiian words only.

Both bills drew primarily supportive written testimony, with the Honolulu Police Department being the only entity to submit opposition. Adding diacritical markings could affect the readability of license plates, especially from a distance, the acting major of HPD’s Traffic Division, Stason Tanaka, wrote on behalf of HPD in his written testimony. Recognizability could also be an issue when the plates are used in other states, he wrote.

Hashiro acknowledged HPD’s opposition in her written support of the bills. She noted that diacritical marks are considered acceptable according to the Ameri­- can Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, a national organization that sets best-practice guidelines.

If HB 110 passes, the Department of Customer Serv­ices intends to notify other jurisdictions of the change, said Deputy Director Derek Mayeshiro at the bill’s hearing before the House Committee on Culture, Arts and International Affairs.

“We are extremely optimistic about our ability to identify and support comprehensive solutions to implementing this bill if signed into law,” Hashiro wrote to the Star-Advertiser. “We continue to work with HPD in this effort.”

Under the bill, diacritical markings would be included in Hawaiian words on license plates as graphics and would not be considered a part of the license plate number, according to Hashiro’s written testimony.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.