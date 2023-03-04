comscore Sea Based X-Band Radar in Hawaii for maintenance, upgrades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sea Based X-Band Radar in Hawaii for maintenance, upgrades

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:59 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Monitors are seen in the Operation Control Center of the vessel.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Monitors are seen in the Operation Control Center of the vessel.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Missile Defense Agency hosted a tour of the Sea Based X-Band Radar on Thursday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Product manager Bob Dees stood in front of the radar vessel at Ford Island.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Missile Defense Agency hosted a tour of the Sea Based X-Band Radar on Thursday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Product manager Bob Dees stood in front of the radar vessel at Ford Island.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The array face of the radar holds 45,056 individual radar horns that have modules that transmit and receive radio frequencies.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The array face of the radar holds 45,056 individual radar horns that have modules that transmit and receive radio frequencies.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Sea Based X-Band Radar is going through regular maintenance and system upgrades at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after a record 622 days at sea. Above, a view of the vessel’s bridge.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Sea Based X-Band Radar is going through regular maintenance and system upgrades at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after a record 622 days at sea. Above, a view of the vessel’s bridge.

Known to many Hawaii residents as “the golf ball” for its large white dome, the 280-foot-tall radar has been in Hawaii since October after 662 days out at sea — the longest it has ever deployed. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii delegation asks IRS to exempt Red Hill families

Scroll Up