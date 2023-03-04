Sea Based X-Band Radar in Hawaii for maintenance, upgrades
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:59 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Monitors are seen in the Operation Control Center of the vessel.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Missile Defense Agency hosted a tour of the Sea Based X-Band Radar on Thursday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Product manager Bob Dees stood in front of the radar vessel at Ford Island.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The array face of the radar holds 45,056 individual radar horns that have modules that transmit and receive radio frequencies.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Sea Based X-Band Radar is going through regular maintenance and system upgrades at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after a record 622 days at sea. Above, a view of the vessel’s bridge.
