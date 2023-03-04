comscore Taiwanese fishing vessel rescues crew of sinking Honolulu longliner | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Taiwanese fishing vessel rescues crew of sinking Honolulu longliner

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:59 a.m.
  • WESTERN AND CENTRAL PACIFIC FISHERIES COMMISSION VESSEL REGISTRY The Ying Rong No 638 was among the vessels that answered the U.S. Coast Guard’s call to help with a rescue, and at midnight found the Sea Smile’s crew in the darkness and took them aboard.

A Taiwanese fishing vessel crew and members of the Coast Guard on Oahu worked together to find and rescue the crew of a Honolulu tuna longliner that was sinking 545 miles southwest of Hawaii on Thursday night. Read more

