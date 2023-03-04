Taiwanese fishing vessel rescues crew of sinking Honolulu longliner
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
1:59 a.m.
WESTERN AND CENTRAL PACIFIC FISHERIES COMMISSION VESSEL REGISTRY
The Ying Rong No 638 was among the vessels that answered the U.S. Coast Guard’s call to help with a rescue, and at midnight found the Sea Smile’s crew in the darkness and took them aboard.
