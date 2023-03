Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ka’ena Keliinoi blasted a walk-off three-run home run to propel the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a 6-3 win over Santa Clara in the Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine (11-6) held a 2-1 lead after five innings before Santa Clara (6-11) got solo home runs in the sixth and seventh innings to jump ahead 3-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Xiao Gin tied the game with an RBI double that scored R Sabourin and brought Keliinoi to the plate. Keliinoi worked a full count before drilling a pitch over the fence in center field to end the game.

The Rainbow Wahine will face Pacific today at 6 p.m.

Chaminade scores upset against Concordia

The Chaminade softball team used a sixth inning rally to upset No. 17 Concordia 8-7 in the opening game of a doubleheader on Friday at Pearl City High School.

The win snaps a streak of 22 consecutive losses by Chaminade against the Golden Eagles. The Silverswords (6-8, 2-6 PacWest) trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth before loading the bases. Bailey Jacobsen and Kailah Gates-Coyaso drew consecutive walks to plate the tying and go-ahead runs. An RBI groundout by Taryn Fujioka would add an insurance run. The Golden Eagles (17-5, 7-1) got back a run on a solo homer, but Ashley Ogata retired the next three hitters to end the game.

Concordia bounced back to win the nightcap 10-0 in six innings.