Jenna Sniffen struck out eight and went the distance as No. 1 Maryknoll edged No. 7 Kamehameha 4-2 in the ILH regular-season opener for both teams on Friday afternoon.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was rained out. Under a sunny sky at Sand Island State Recreation Area, the defending state champion Spartans (6-1 overall) plated three runs in the bottom of the second inning and never trailed.

The key hit was a full-count, two-run, opposite-field single by catcher Briana Sarae, batting ninth.

“Like coach says, hitting is contagious,” said Sarae, who throws right-handed and bats left. “Anything close to the plate, I try to touch it. I couldn’t do it without my teammates, especially the ones that played last year. They really help me get comfortable and give me confidence.”

The Spartans returned All-State performers Sniffen and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas but lost a wealth of talent to graduation. They were almost error-free defensively, and got key contributions up and down the lineup.

“I think we made a statement with this. This is a good team win and we all did our part,” said McEnroe-Marinas, who was 0-for-2 with two walks as a leadoff hitter.

Kamehameha was 6-0-2 in nonconference playing coming in.

“A lot of walks. We didn’t have the timely hits,” Warriors assistant coach Keoki Telles said. “We’ll just get better from this game.”

Jordyn Blackstad started on the mound for Kamehameha and showed a lot of movement with three strikeouts, but also walked four, allowing three earned runs. She went two innings and Kiani Soller pitched the next five frames.

“That’s something we’re going to correct. It’s never good in a loss, but we can keep our heads up and stay positive. There’s a lot of games left,” Telles said.

The returning All-State Pitcher of the Year, Sniffen didn’t see much game action in preseason. She got better with each passing inning, mixing a wicked changeup with a tailing breaking pitch while nailing the inside-corner fastball. Kamehameha’s first four hitters went a combined 2-for-14.

“Jenna keeps our hitters off balance and throws a lot of strikes. Her changeup was keeping us off balance all day,” Telles said. “She’s a very tough pitcher when she can throw the changeup for strikes.”

The Spartans scored three times in the bottom of the second inning. Karlie Espinoza, Kasi Cruz and Palehua Silva walked to load the bases with one out. Espinoza and Cruz then scored on an opposite-field single to left by Sarae.

McEnroe-Marinas then walked and Donnybrook Pantastico struck out. Blackstad then hit Sniffen on an 0-1 pitch, forcing in Silva from third base for a 3-0 Maryknoll lead.

After leaving runners on base in the first three innings, Kamehameha scored twice in the top of the fourth. Mikaela Scarborough singled and Miquela Leopoldo’s sinking liner to center was dropped by Jaycie Simpliciano. Nikki Chong advanced the baserunners with a groundout, and Scarborough scored on a single to center by Marley Espiau. Then came a crucial sequence on a wild pitch by Sniffen. Leopoldo raced home from third to beat the throw, but Sniffen quickly snapped a throw to third base, where Cruz made the tag on Espiau for the second out.

It was a heads-up play by Sniffen, who plays third base during club ball.

“I’m always taught to look for the next play no matter if I get the out or not. I didn’t get the call and I knew there was another runner,” Sniffen said.

She then struck out Nevaeh Telles to end the inning.

Maryknoll loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fourth — thanks in part to a fielding error — against Soller, who coaxed a popout to second to end the threat.

In the bottom of the sixth, Maryknoll added an insurance run. Pantastico singled with one out, Sniffen drew an intentional walk, and Simpliciano struck out. With two outs, Espinoza walked to load the bases and Cruz singled to right, scoring Pantastico for a 4-2 Spartans lead.

Sniffen got into a groove after the fourth inning, retiring the Warriors in order in the fifth, allowing just one baserunner in the sixth, and getting another 1-2-3 in the seventh for the win.

“All my pitches were working for the most part, I think,” Sniffen said. “It gave me leverage and confidence.”

—

ILH

Maryknoll 4, Kamehameha 2

W—Jenna Sniffen. L—Jordyn Blackstad.

Leading Hitters—KS: Mariah Antoque 2-3. Mryk: Kasi Cruz 2-2, run, RBI; Briana Sarae 2-3, 2 RBI.

OIA

Campbell 5, Kapolei 2

W—Taryn Irimata. L—Kandi Malama-Ahlo.