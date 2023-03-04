comscore Hawaii uses the motivation of a ring ceremony to flatten Pepperdine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii uses the motivation of a ring ceremony to flatten Pepperdine

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:58 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitters Spyros Chakas, Chaz Galloway and Makua Marumoto celebrated with their national championship rings after beating Pepperdine on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitters Spyros Chakas, Chaz Galloway and Makua Marumoto celebrated with their national championship rings after beating Pepperdine on Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle went for a dig against the Waves. Thelle had five digs to go with 34 assists, four kills and four aces.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle went for a dig against the Waves. Thelle had five digs to go with 34 assists, four kills and four aces.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Guilherme Voss puts down a kill against Pepperdine during the second set.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle blocker Guilherme Voss puts down a kill against Pepperdine during the second set.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas put a kill past Pepperdine outside hitter Joe Deluzio, left, middle blocker Andersen Fuller, and setter Bryce Dvorak during the Rainbow Warriors’ sweep of the Waves on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas put a kill past Pepperdine outside hitter Joe Deluzio, left, middle blocker Andersen Fuller, and setter Bryce Dvorak during the Rainbow Warriors’ sweep of the Waves on Friday.

Hawaii turned in a performance befitting the rings the Rainbow Warriors received to commemorate their second straight national championship. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine team up for big win
Next Story
Television and radio – March 4, 2023

Scroll Up