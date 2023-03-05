Editorial | Letters Letter: Businesses cash in on cash bail bonds Today Updated 12:45 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In Hawaii, like the rest of America, cash bail is big business. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In Hawaii, like the rest of America, cash bail is big business. >> Bond premiums cost families in Maryland more than $250 million. >> Nearly 4,900 families in New Orleans paid $4.7 million in 2015. >> In 2012-2016, people arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department paid out an estimated $193.8 million. Nearly $1.4 billion to $2.4 billion is projected annually from cash bail. Unfortunately, tonight there are innocent people in jail because they can’t afford bail. Cash bail also targets low-income families and exacerbates poverty in marginalized communities. Predatory lending practices cause further expansion of the wealth gap for families that cannot afford to repay. The compound effect of inflation, high cost of shelter and a low-paying wage all help to perpetuate generational poverty. Senate Bill 350 and House Bill 1279 aim to reform the cash bail system. Contact your representative and encourage them to pass these bills. James Faumuina Kapolei EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Fast-tracking new stadium