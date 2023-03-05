Letter: Give deserved credit to Filipino clarinetist

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The article, “At long last, a place and time for art” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 19), incompletely describes the exhibit’s title, “Kaulana Na Pua.” The title refers to a song whose lyrics memorialize the predicament faced by rebellious members of the Royal Hawaiian Band who refused to sign an oath of allegiance to the Provisional Government.

While Ellen (not granddaughter, Eleanor) Kekoaohiwaikalani Wright Prendergast is the author of “Mele ‘Ai Pohaku” (Stone-eating Song) aka “Mele Aloha ‘Aina (The Patriot’s Song), the composer of the well-known melody should be attributed to José Sabas Libornio, a Filipino clarinetist.

Libornio was the leader of the “stone-eating” musicians when they formed the Hawaiian National Band and traveled to the U.S. continent protesting Queen Liliuokalani’s overthrow. Libornio also wrote “Ka Maki I Daimana Hila” (March to Diamond Head) in recognition of Robert Wilcox’s 1895 rebellion. The neglect of Libornio to Hawaii’s history needs to be remedied.

Clement Bautista

President, Filipino-American Historical Society of Hawaii

Waialae-Kahala

