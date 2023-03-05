Letter: Military should give land for homeless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu City Council has allocated more than $300 million toward affordable housing and homelessness services over the last two years (“Mayor Rick Blangiardi offers 5-point homeless plan for Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 27). Read more

And yet the 200,000 acres of military land in Hawaii can’t, or won’t, be used to house and provide care to the less fortunate? Land that sits growing weeds and which already has the infrastructure that could be repurposed to care for the homeless free of charge, and where food, shelter and medical care could be provided by the military — aka taxpayer-paid servants — and would cost a fraction of the $300 million the city has spent in the last 24 months?

I think it’s about time to stop waiting for helicopter money from the government to solve the problem and time for the taxpayer-funded military to come to the aid of its own people.

Brent Hill

Ewa Beach

