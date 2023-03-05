Letter: Support employees of Honua Ola plant

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahalo to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser for your fair and unbiased coverage about the Honua Ola Bioenergy facility (“Big Isle energy plant case heads to high court again,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 30). Read more

All that we, the employees of Honua Ola, want is fairness. The misinformation spread about Honua Ola is disappointing and hurtful to us and our families.

People can trust us to do what’s right. We are all from the Big Island, many going back for generations. We are committed to supporting our island’s energy future safely and responsibly.

A lot is at stake for our future. Good jobs are hard to find. We have steady employment, full benefits, and are raising families on our home island.

We have done nothing wrong. We have followed the rules and regulations. We have a new plant that is ready to produce renewable energy for our island. We deserve to be treated fairly.

Believe in us.

Rilan Ferreira and the employees of Honua Ola

Pepeekeo

