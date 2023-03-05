comscore Editorial: Show progress on homelessness | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Show progress on homelessness

  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Tents line a road between Iolani Palace and the Hawaii State Library on Feb. 26.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tents line a road between Iolani Palace and the Hawaii State Library on Feb. 26.

Homelessness is a complex phenomenon that has permeated communities nationwide due to a constellation of economic, health and social problems. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Fast-tracking new stadium

Scroll Up