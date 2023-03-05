comscore The Irish Tenors bring Celtic songs, folk ballads to Hawaii Theatre | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The Irish Tenors bring Celtic songs, folk ballads to Hawaii Theatre

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • COURTESY IRISH TENORS The Irish Tenors are, from left, Dr. Ronan Tynan, Anthony Kearns and Declan Kelly. The trio will be performing with the Hawai‘i Symphony ­Orchestra.

Get an early start on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Tenors, the award-winning trio of mellifluous melody-makers who will finally be making their Hawaii debut this Friday at Hawaii Theatre. Read more

