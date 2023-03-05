Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing from boosters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The former longtime athletic director and baseball coach at Mililani High School was indicted by an Oahu grand jury Friday for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from the school’s athletic booster club between 2015 and 2021.

Glenn S. Nitta, 75, was charged with three counts each of first-degree and second-degree theft and two counts of failing to report income. A bench warrant in the amount of $500,000 was issued for his arrest.

First-degree theft is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, while second-degree theft is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. If Nitta is convicted of multiple charges in the case, the law allows for an extended term of imprisonment.

Nitta taught at Mililani for 48 years and was a member of the school’s original staff when the campus opened in 1973, according to state records. He also coached the junior varsity and varsity baseball teams for nearly three decades.

An anonymous tip from an athletic supporter in 2021 led school officials to initiate an investigation of Nitta and Mililani High School Athletic Booster Club Inc. finances, said sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Bank records allegedly revealed that Nitta made multiple withdrawals from the club account at ATMs in Las Vegas, according to the indictment. The Las Vegas transactions sparked a wider review of booster club financial records before the findings were turned over to Honolulu police, according to sources, who said the total in question exceeded $400,000.

“I tried to run a good program,” Nitta told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Friday. “I thought I did.”

Nitta declined to comment on the allegations outlined in the indictment, referring questions to his attorney, Scott Collins. Collins did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The booster club was incorporated Aug. 23, 2001, according to records kept by the Business Registration Division of the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

The club raised money for Mililani’s athletic department through concession sales at games and other fundraisers. Nitta was listed as president and business agent before the entity was dissolved in 2021.

His wife was listed as the club’s secretary.

Nitta allegedly cut checks to himself and made cash withdrawals from the booster club account, and used club money to cover personal expenses such as credit card bills, the indictment said.

The document describes a “skimming-type scheme” in which Nitta deposited cash and checks into his personal account within three days of deposits into the club account.

He is also accused of failing to report and pay taxes on the stolen money.

In a letter sent Friday to Mililani High School parents, faculty and staff, Principal Fred Murphy wrote that upon learning of the allegations against Nitta, the school conducted an investigation and took “immediate actions” to see that “the account was closed and remaining funds were returned to the school.”

“It is important to note that our current Mililani High School Athletic Foundation is a new nonprofit organization and is not affiliated in any way with our former Athletic Booster Club,” wrote Murphy.

Murphy added that the school is “fully cooperating” with police and prosecutors.

Nitta retired from his state job March 31, 2021. He started his career as a teacher at Kunia Elementary and Wheeler Intermediate. He was the athletic director at Mililani from September 2001 until his retirement.

A Department of Education spokesperson called the allegations against Nitta “extremely disappointing” and said they “do not reflect the standards and values that we expect all HIDOE employees to uphold.”

“We thank Mililani High’s leadership for fully cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors throughout this process,” said DOE Communications Director Nanea Kalani.

State of Hawaii v. Glenn S…. by Honolulu Star-Advertiser