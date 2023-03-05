comscore Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing from boosters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing from boosters

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2014 Glenn Nitta

    JAMM AQUINO / 2014

    Glenn Nitta

The former longtime athletic director and baseball coach at Mililani High School was indicted by an Oahu grand jury Friday for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from the school’s athletic booster club between 2015 and 2021. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Foodbank braces for drop in SNAP benefits
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 16 – Jan. 20, 2023

Scroll Up