Honolulu think-tank paper says China has ‘digital grand strategy’
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
POOL VIA AP
China’s President Xi Jinping arrives for the Economic Leaders Meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Nov. 19 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree