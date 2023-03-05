‘Iolani seventh grader claims Spelling Bee title with ‘claimant’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii State Spelling Bee returned to in-person competition Saturday, when ‘Iolani School seventh grader Sophia Chan won the back-and-forth final rounds by correctly spelling the word “claimant.”

Dozens gathered in the Stevenson Middle School multipurpose room to watch 14 students — winners and the runners-up representing seven school districts — compete in the time-honored spelling contest, which had been held the past two years via online platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chan, 13, and Maui Waena Intermediate School seventh grader Zeline Galiza were the last two standing, taking turns attempting to spell six different words. Ultimately Chan correctly spelled “ska” — a music genre that originated in Jamaica — then tackled “claimant” to claim the crown, ending the two-hour competition. She received a trophy and a championship bowl that will be displayed at ‘Iolani School for a year.

Chan said she entered the final rounds “very nervous … I wasn’t sure what would happen.”

She said she practiced just about every night with her mother, Anne Lee. “We’d just go over the words and make a list of the ones I had trouble with,” Chan said.

Lee was in the audience Saturday along with Chan’s younger brother, Ethan Chan, and her father, Owen Chan.

“I was really excited for her; she worked really hard,” Lee said.

The family said they were going out for ice cream afterward to celebrate.

Chan will represent Hawaii in the Scripps National Spelling Bee to be held May 28 to June 2 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center near Washington, D.C.

Jennifer Yang, Hawaii State Spelling Bee coordinator and volunteer, said 66 schools across the state participated in this year’s contest, an improvement over the 40 schools from last year and 28 in 2021.

Prior to the pandemic, more than 90 schools regularly participated in the Spelling Bee, and Yang is hoping more will join in the future.

The Hawaii State Spelling Bee is sponsored by Kaya’s Store in Punaluu and received support from the AIO Foundation, Alaska Airlines and other community organizations and businesses.

The National Spelling Bee began in 1925 when nine newspapers joined together to host the competition. It now reaches 11 million students across the country each year. Students have to learn how to spell words and know their definitions, origins, usage and alternate pronunciations.

Other contestants in the 2023 Hawaii State Spelling Bee were: Leilani Furuto, Ewa Makai Middle School; Calista Villerot and Jayden Kim, Moanalua Middle; Ethan Irimata, Eleele Elementary; Maeve Homme and Maximillian Gatchalian, Aikahi Elementary; Khearah Arboleda, Kealakehe Intermediate; Connor Lopez, Star of the Sea; Jaimie Mamuad, Lokelani Intermediate; Orah McGee, Alakai O Kauai; Madison Williams, Haili Christian; and Maile Rust, American Renaissance Academy.

For more information and to support the Hawaii State Spelling Bee, email hawaiistatespellingbee@gmail.com or call Yang at 808-388-8489.