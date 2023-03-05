comscore ‘Iolani seventh grader claims Spelling Bee title with ‘claimant’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Iolani seventh grader claims Spelling Bee title with ‘claimant’

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani School student Sophia Chan was embraced Saturday by her brother Ethan, 10, after winning the 2023 Hawaii State Spelling Bee at Stevenson Middle School.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani seventh-grader Sophia Chan reacts after correctly spelling the winning word.

The Hawaii State Spelling Bee returned to in-person competition Saturday, when ‘Iolani School seventh grader Sophia Chan won the back-and-forth final rounds by correctly spelling the word “claimant.” Read more

